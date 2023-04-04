CURRENT ISSUE
The Whole Person Revolution

What does it take to become a person who is deeply thoughtful, theologically well-formed, and resolutely compassionate? Anne Snyder talks with leaders like this who are pioneering fresh pathways of hope made real.
April 4, 20231 hr

Bored Out of Our Minds

We have as much access to entertainment as we have ever had in history, yet noth...
  • Kevin Gary
  • Jeff Reimer
March 28, 202354min

Film and Social Change

Most of us have a movie in our memory banks that changed, forever after, the way...
  • Ben Rekhi
Zealots at the Gate

Muslim political thinker Shadi Hamid and Christian theologian Matthew Kaemingk interrogate the future of democracy and the role of religion—charting out a new paradigm for navigating difference.
May 24, 202360 min

How to Fight Political Burnout

Americans are politically exhausted. Shadi happens to be one of them. But he’s...
May 17, 20231hr 15min

Tinder and the Gods of Modern Sex

Welcome to a frank and thought-provoking discussion of the modern sexual marketp...
  • Christine Emba
Featured Writers

Alan Jacobs

Alan Jacobs

Tree and Leaf

May 22, 2023

Gregory Thompson

Gregory Thompson

To Inhabit the Earth

September 29, 2022

Gregory Thompson

The Return of the Cold Warrior

Reflections on Rod Dreher's Live Not by Lies.

Timothy Keller

The Fading of Forgiveness

Tracing the disappearance of the thing we need most.

J. Mark Bertrand

What Made Dagon Bow?

While the Israelite army was defeated in battle, their God with no army brought the enemy to its knees.

Tara Isabella Burton

Postliberal Epistemology

We all want to know and be known, but nobody today knows how.

